Senators hope ‘landmark’ study will help transform Canada’s prison system

A Senate committee is touring prisons across the country and in other parts of the world as part of a two-year probe into the human rights of inmates.

Liberal Senator Jim Munson calls it a “landmark” study that he hopes will be a call to action for the Liberal government to overhaul Canada’s correctional system.

“We can not be a country where we build modern and better prisons. I think we have to change the paradigm on that, the focus on that,” he told CBC News. “We don’t want an American-style system in this country, which means more prisons, and I think our attitudes need to change.”