Teenage boy dies in suspected drowning in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

Police say a teenage boy has died in a suspected drowning after swimming in Fenelon Falls in the town of Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

Harley Broome, 15, went missing while swimming with friends on Saturday afternoon on the Sturgeon Lake side of Fenelon Falls, in an area known for its large cliffs.

The Ontario Provincial Police located him that evening and took him to a hospital.

He was pronounced dead several hours later.

The Canadian Press