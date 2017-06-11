Theresa May ran a disastrous campaign, says former Harper spokesperson

British prime minister Theresa May ran a stunningly disastrous election campaign, says a former spokesperson for Stephen Harper, and is now behaving in a way that is “totally disconnected from reality.”

Andrew MacDougall, political commentator and former director of communications for Harper, didn’t mince words this weekend as he sat down with The West Block‘s Vassy Kapelos to dissect the U.K.’s election results.

May remains at 10 Downing St., but is clinging to power by her fingertips having formed a minority government with support from Northern Ireland’