‘We are looking to Canada to lead,’ says former Australian PM Julia Gillard

Canada is in a unique position to push for global access to education, says former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard, and not least because Justin Trudeau himself is a former teacher.

“I (will) be echoing Malala (Yousafzai’s) words when she came and spoke at the Canadian Parliament. She said when Canada leads, the world follows and we are looking to Canada to lead,” explained Gillard, who served as Australian PM from 2010 to 2013.