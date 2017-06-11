Were race relations was on the Obama-Trudeau menu?

I wish I could have been a fly on the wall during the three-hour dinner between Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this past week in Montreal.

I imagine a discussion filled with aspirational leadership goals on climate change, women’s issues, and youth civic engagement in the wake of the uncertainty brought by the turbulent Trump presidency.

I hope at some point between the oysters, lobster spaghetti and the big rib steak for two (man, can they eat), the leaders broached the topic of anti-Black racism. I hope Obama shared candid stories about how much more he would have done for African-Americans if Congress hadn’t opposed him at every move during his presidency, and I hope he encouraged his friend Justin to use his time in leadership of a majority government to place political priority on issues facing Black Canadians.