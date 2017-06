What we know and don’t know about how the NDP leadership race is unfolding

The five candidates running to replace Tom Mulcair as leader of the NDP will gather in St. John’s on Sunday for the fourth debate of the campaign.

The contours of the race are difficult to discern at this point. Fundraising data is already more than two months old and excludes Jagmeet Singh, who entered the race last month. No polls of NDP members have been published (yet).

So what do we know?