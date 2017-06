Will the new defence policy survive a recession? ‘We can’t talk about hypothetical situations,’ says Sajjan

Asked if his government’s “fully costed” new defence policy would survive another major recession, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said he’s not willing to comment on hypotheticals.

“We can’t talk about hypothetical situations but one thing that we can do as a government is commit to the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Sajjan in an interview with The West Block‘s Vassy Kapelos.