April Ryan: There Is ‘Mass Hysteria’ in the White House Over Possible Mueller Firing

American Urban Radio Networks White House Correspondent and CNN political analyst April Ryan said on CNN tonight she’s heard from a source there is “mass hysteria” in the White House over the possibility of President Trump firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, a close Trump confidante, said tonight–-after being at the White House today––that Trump is considering “terminating” Mueller.