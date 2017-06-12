B.C. Premier Christy Clark introduces new cabinet

Their reign is expected to be a short one, but Premier Christy Clark and her cabinet were officially sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon at Government House on Monday in Victoria.

Clark will recall the legislature on June 22 for a confidence vote that she’s expected to lose after the New Democrats and Greens reached an agreement to allow the NDP to form a minority government.

The Liberals won 43 seats in the 87-seat legislature, with the NDP winning 41 seats and the Greens three.

As Postmedia columnist Rob Shaw reported, the B.C. legislature’s standing orders require four days of debate on a speech from the throne before a vote is held on an amendment of non-confidence, which means the Clark government could last as long as June 29 before it is toppled. However, both sides could also agree to hold the vote earlier.