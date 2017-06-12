Bill Cosby’s defense rests without hearing from famed comedian

Bill Cosby declined to testify in his criminal indecent assault trial on Monday, and his defense rested after calling just one repeat witness for further questioning.

In a sworn statement without the jury present, Cosby told Judge Steven O’Neill that he did not plan to testify in his own defense. In criminal trials, the onus is on prosecutors to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and defendants are not required to take the stand.

Jurors did hear Cosby’s side of the story, though not in his voice. Last week, police detectives read aloud his statements to police in 2005 and in his civil deposition in 2006 responding t