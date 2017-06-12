Boy loses mother in 2015 gas-and-dash, father in B.C. car crash two years later

Loved ones do not yet know who will care for a boy whose mother was killed trying to stop a gas-and-dash in 2015 and whose father died in a crash on his way to mark the anniversary last week.

Maryam Rashidi had been working at a Calgary gas station in June 2015 when she was run over by Joshua Mitchell as he fled in a pickup truck with a tank full of stolen gas.

Ehsan Hosseini, a friend of Rashidi's widower, says Ahmad Nourani Shallo had moved to Vancouver with his son to get away from the chaos.

He says Shallo died in a crash in B.C.'s interior last week during heavy rain while he was on his way to visit his late wife's grave.

His eight-year-old son, Koorosh, was unharmed in the back seat and Shallo's second wife has been hospitalized with bone fractures.

Ahmad's parents have arrived in Vancouver from Iran and Hosseini says the family will try to figure out later this week who will have custody of Koorosh.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story; An earlier version said Koorosh was seven