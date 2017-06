D.C., Maryland Officials Hit President Trump With Lawsuit

President Trump was hit with a lawsuit Monday accusing him of “flagrantly” thumbing his nose at the constitutional prohibition against accepting payments and benefits from foreign governments since he took office.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and his D.C. counterpart, Karl Racine, also vowed to wrest from Trump financial and tax records that he has thus far refused to reveal so they can find out whether he is cashing in on the presidency.