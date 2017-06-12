Do big-tent political parties matter now?

An Ontario judge has ruled that political parties in Canada play an important role in our democracy.

Though that’s good news for fans of political transparency, Divisional Court Justice Ian Nordheimer may be slightly behind the times when it comes to political parties’ current relevance.

In fact, belonging to a political party may carry a lot less clout in Canada these days than it did even a few years ago. We might have to ask a hard question: Are political parties on a path to obsolescence?

The Ontario court ruling was a result of a bid by Brian Graff to force his way into contention for the New Democratic Party leadership. Graff, a Toronto resident who had spent most of his life as a Liberal, argued that he was unjustly denied the NDP brass’s approval to be a leadership candidate.