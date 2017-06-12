Donald Trump just held the weirdest Cabinet meeting ever

Leave it to Donald Trump to reinvent the Cabinet meeting.

The public portion of these gatherings of all of the president’s top advisers are usually staid affairs. Photographers are let in to take pictures. The president makes a very brief statement. A reporter shouts a question, unanswered. The end.

Donald Trump did something very different in his Cabinet meeting Monday.

First, he reviewed the various alleged successes of his first 143 days and made this remarkable claim: “Never has there been a president….with few exceptions…who’s passed more legislation, who’s done more things than I have.”

Um, ok. While Trump has signed a number of executive orders and actions — th