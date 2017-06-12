‘Don’t lose your cool’: Former PM Chretien on rocky U.S. relations

The state of Canada-U.S. relations is often “kind of a crisis,” according to former prime minister Jean Chretien. His advice to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and company: “Don’t lose your cool.”

Reflecting on his time in office, he explained that dust-ups over foreign policy directives and trade ties have long been the norm for the two nations, and the current list of divergences between Ottawa and Washington are far from unique.

“I’m not nervous,” Chretien told CTV News. “When I said no to the war in Iraq, a lot of people were not happy with me in the United States, and we survived rather well.”