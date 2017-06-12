Five-year-old P.E.I. girl injured when wind gusts carry trampoline 40 metres

HUNTER RIVER , P.E.I. — A five-year-old Prince Edward Island girl is in hospital after a trampoline she was playing on was carried about 40 metres by wind gusts and landed on top of her.

Ella Hurry was jumping on a trampoline Sunday in Wheatley River, P.E.I., when high winds carried the trampoline across the yard, tearing the clothesline off a pole and landing on her.

"She just went outside to play," her grandmother Stella McNeill said Monday. "She was only out a couple minutes when they heard a loud bang."

Ella's father ran out and lifted the trampoline off her, but she was unconscious, McNeill said.

"She's only 37 pounds," she said. "It's a big trampoline and it landed right on her."

The girl regained consciousness after about five minutes and then started to cry, McNeill said.

Paramedics took Ella to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, where doctors ran several tests before she was airlifted around midnight to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Ella has a concussion and a badly bruised lung, but McNeill said doctors expect she will make a full recovery.

"The breathing tubes have all come out and she's breathing on her own," she said. "They say the bleed is very small on her brain, so things are going very good."

McNeill added: "She's quite a little spitfire. She's got three older sisters and she holds her own pretty well."

McNeill is urging parents to tie down trampolines to prevent a similar accident — or worse.

"Spend $20 bucks and get the pegs and tie them down," she said. "It's a cheap fix because the next one might not be so lucky."

The accident took place at Ella's paternal grandparent's house and they have since gotten rid of the trampoline, said McNeill, who is Ella's maternal grandmother.

However, she said the family also owns a trampoline at their home, and they are safely securing the trampoline.

"There has never been any issue before," McNeill said. "It seems like this was just a fluke, but parents should be aware that these things should be tied down to prevent injury."

Environment Canada recorded winds gusting above 70 km/hr in the area on Sunday.

McNeill, who arrived in Halifax early Monday morning, said the family has purchased Ella a stuffed tiger, because she is a fighter, but that right now she is getting lots of sleep.

"She hasn't spoke anything yet," she said, adding that the family hopes she'll be able to leave the intensive care unit later Monday.

The Canadian Press