Increasingly powerful group of Senate independents to hold formal election for their own leader

The senator at the helm of an increasingly powerful — and growing — group of Senate independents has confirmed it will hold a formal leadership election this September.

The diplomatically named “leadership renewal process” was drafted by a small “task force” of senators and adopted by consensus by the Independent Senators Group (ISG), Sen. Elaine McCoy said in an interview with the National Post.

A nomination period for prospective leaders will be open from Sept. 4 to Sept. 22. The election will take place the week of Sept. 25 by secret ballot. The leader will need to reach a threshold of 60 per cent support.