Man loses bid to run for NDP leadership but parties subject to court scrutiny

A federal New Democrat has lost his bid to force his way into the race to replace Tom Mulcair as party leader, but the wider ramifications might be the judge’s ruling that the inner workings of Canada’s political parties are not immune to court scrutiny.

In his decision, Divisional Court Justice Ian Nordheimer ruled the party acted reasonably in rejecting a leadership bid from Brian Graff — in part over a 25-year-old criminal charge.

However, Nordheimer flatly rejected the New Democrats’ argument that the courts had no business taking the “extraordinary and unprecedented” step of meddling in “purely partisan political activity.”