May’s Bid to Stay in Power Risks Northern Ireland Peace Process

Northern Ireland’s fragile peace process is at risk of collapsing due to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed pact to cling to power and push ahead with Brexit, Ireland’s leader has warned.

Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny spoke to May over the weekend, voicing concerns that a pact she’s seeking with the hardline Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) would undo progress made since the Good Friday Agreement — a 1998 accord secured with the help of President Bill Clinton.