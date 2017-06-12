Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy: Trump is Thinking About ‘Terminating’ Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy was spotted at the White House today, and he’s now saying that President Donald Trump told him he might get rid of the man leading the special investigation into Russia’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 election.

Ruddy is a known confidante of the president, and he told Judy Woodruff on PBS NewsHour that Trump is “considering perhaps terminating” Robert Mueller as special counsel. Ruddy expressed that there’s no need for a special counsel to examine whether anyone on Trump’s team coordinated with Russia, though Ruddy said that firing Mueller would be a “very significant mistake.”