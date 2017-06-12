No interest in renegotiating Paris climate deal; McKenna

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada has no interest in renegotiating the Paris climate change agreement in order to bring the United States back on board.

She says she made that clear to Scott Pruitt, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, during a private meeting on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 environment ministers in Italy on Sunday.

It was their first meeting since President Donald Trump announced his intention to pull the U.S. out of the global agreement, which sets a course to try and keep the increase in global temperatures to below two degrees above pre-industrial times.

All environment ministers but Pruitt agreed at the Italian meeting that Paris is irreversible, continuing the isolation of the world’s biggest economy and second-biggest emitter.