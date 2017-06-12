Ottawa, provinces to sign deal to create 40,000 new child-care spaces

The federal government will reveal details of plan to improve child care across the country later today.

The Liberals are expected to sign an agreement in principle with most provinces this afternoon that will see more money spent on early learning and child care.

Jean-Yves Duclos, federal minister of families, children and social development, is meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Ottawa to discuss the overall principles of his government’s plan, as well as how to best spend the $7 billion the government committed in its recent budget towards improving child care across the country.