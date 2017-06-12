Republicans to Trump: Hands off Mueller

Republican lawmakers have a warning for President Donald Trump: Don’t mess with Robert Mueller.

Some Trump allies have begun agitating for Trump to fire the man appointed just last month as a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Late Monday, PBS’ Judy Woodruff reported that, per a close friend, Trump himself is weighing the prospect of pulling the plug on Mueller’s probe. And one of the president’s lawyers said Sunday that Trump hadn’t taken that option off the table.