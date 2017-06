School buses collide in Haliburton, Ont., sending 16 students to hospital

HALIBURTON COUNTY, Ont. — More than a dozen students have been sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after two school buses collided in central Ontario.

Provincial police say the crash occurred in Haliburton County just after 11 a.m. on Highway 118.

They say a total of 51 students were on board the two buses.

Police say 16 students were sent to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

The Canadian Press