Senate strikes deal to exert power over Russia sanctions

The Senate has clinched a deal to exert power over President Trump when it comes to sanctions on Russia, according to a key senator involved in the talks.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said lawmakers have struck an agreement that includes allowing Congress to weigh in before Trump can lift current sanctions against Russia. He said staffers are now reviewing the legislative language.

“I think we’re there. We’re going through the [legislative] language in here now, but we’ve reached an agreement,” Corker told a small group of reporters.