Winnipeg city committee says dog must be put down despite owner’s plea

WINNIPEG — A city committee has rejected an appeal by a Winnipeg man to save his dog from being put down.

Animal Services labelled the boxer named Boss exceptionally dangerous after it bit Derek Forsyth's neighbour who was in the dog's backyard.

The man suffered hand and thigh injuries, which became infected and required a trip to the hospital.

The committee also heard that in 2015 the boxer went after a young girl and caused a laceration.

Forsyth wanted councillors to give the dog one last chance.

He told the committee he has been depressed and attempted suicide over his dog's fate.

(CTV Winnipeg)

The Canadian Press