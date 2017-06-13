Can Trudeau put his stamp on the Supreme Court? That’s not how it works here, say experts

The coming retirement of the chief justice of the Supreme Court could be seen by some as an opportunity for the prime minister to put his stamp on the institution, but experts say Canada’s high court is almost impossible to steer in any given direction.

When the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in Feb. 2015 that denying a doctor-assisted death was unconstitutional, seven of the justices on the bench were appointees of former prime minister Stephen Harper.

When the same court struck down Canada’s prostitution laws prohibiting brothels, living on the avails of prostitution and communicating in public with clients, five of the Supreme Court justices were Harper appointees.

“What more would Trudeau want out of a court?” asked Howard Anglin, Harper’s former deputy chief of staff whose job was to advise the prime minister on whom to elevate to Canada’s top court. “I don’t think [Trudeau] needs to look to change the court to have the sort of court he would want.”