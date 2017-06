Could Canada’s Justin Trudeau Serve as the Next Mediator in Venezuela’s Crisis?

Peru’s Foreign Minister Ricardo Luna has suggested that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau serve as a possible “mediator” of the crisis in Venezuela.

According to Luna, Trudeau could preside over the international arbitration commission to “preserve democracy” in Venezuela, proposed by President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

Luna’s main reasoning for making the suggestion was, he said, that Trudeau is currently holding a “global power role.”