Don’t have a cow, man, but on debt the Liberals are going back to the ’90s

John Ivison National Post

Let’s hope nobody in the Prime Minister’s Office heard the speech made Monday by Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins.

In front of an audience in Winnipeg, she suggested there has been an encouraging “broadening” of economic activity across all regions and sectors. Executives are responding optimistically to questions about future sales and investment, with 70 per cent of industries expanding at a rate not seen since the oil-price shock in 2015.

“It’s the kind of diversity that helps support strong and sustained overall growth,” she said.

You can almost see the thought bubbles in the PMO: “She said diversity. We love diversity. Let’s spend some more money.”