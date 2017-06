Encana prepares to close Deep Panuke offshore gas project

Nova Scotia’s offshore natural gas industry is about to take another hit, as Encana Corp. prepares to close its Deep Panuke project.

The Calgary-based energy producer published an expression of interest last month seeking companies to plug its five subsea wells. The request for bids closed June 8.

Encana spokesman Doug Hock said there’s no set timeline for the project’s closure, but the company aims to have the plugging work completed between 2019 and 2021.