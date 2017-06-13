Hate crimes against Muslims in Canada up 60%, StatsCan reports

The number of police-reported hate crimes against Muslims jumped by 60 per cent in 2015 compared to the previous year, according to Statistics Canada.

New data released Tuesday show there were 159 anti-Muslim incidents reported to police that year, up from 99 the year before.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims is holding a news conference on Parliament Hill to react to the latest data. It’s set for 10:30 a.m. ET, and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

Incidents targeting Jewish people declined to 178 incidents in 2015, compared to 213 the previous year. Hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation also fell, to 141 incidents in 2015 from 155 the year before.