Jeff Sessions: Russia collusion claim ‘detestable lie’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions infuriated Democratic senators Tuesday by repeatedly thwarting their efforts to shed light on the firing of James Comey, as he blasted secret innuendo and leaks over his own conduct.

In a fiery Senate intelligence committee hearing, Sessions raised his voice in indignation as he rejected claims that he had colluded with Russian officials during the 2016 election as an “appalling and detestable lie.” He repeatedly declined to go into his private conversations with President Donald Trump — frustrating Democrats who accused him of “stonewalling” to shield the administration.

Using all the skills in filibustering and diversion that he learned in years as an