Kathleen Wynne warns of the risks of a victory by Patrick Brown and the PCs

Change for the sake of change will put pharmacare and a higher minimum wage at risk, warns Premier Kathleen Wynne.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Star, the premier said Tuesday that she getting ready for an election now less than a year away.

Wynne, who trails Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown in most polls and lost a June 1 byelection to the Tories in Sault Ste. Marie, said the Liberals plan to remind Ontario voters of the downside to change.

“Part of this discussion around change is change to what and change from what? That’s why all I can do is make it clear what we have done and then talk about how we’re going to build on it,” she said.

The premier insisted next year’s ca