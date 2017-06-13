Liberal government continued selling off diplomatic buildings amid ‘Canada is back’ rhetoric

The government has sold off 29 diplomatic properties for more than $176 million since the election of the Liberal government, despite its rhetoric that Canada is “back” on the world stage.

A major sale of the official residence in Hong Kong last August, for about $85 million, is responsible for almost half of that amount, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to the National Post. Another $38 million is tied to nine sales of staff quarters in London. Five of the sales happened in January and February of this year: three staff quarters in London, another in Nairobi and the official residence for the European Union delegation head in Brussels.