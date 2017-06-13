National Newswatch

Liberal government continued selling off diplomatic buildings amid ‘Canada is back’ rhetoric

By — Jun 13 2017

The government has sold off 29 diplomatic properties for more than $176 million since the election of the Liberal government, despite its rhetoric that Canada is “back” on the world stage.

A major sale of the official residence in Hong Kong last August, for about $85 million, is responsible for almost half of that amount, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to the National Post. Another $38 million is tied to nine sales of staff quarters in London. Five of the sales happened in January and February of this year: three staff quarters in London, another in Nairobi and the official residence for the European Union delegation head in Brussels.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines