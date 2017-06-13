No clear motive behind shooting that killed four in La Loche: sentencing hearing

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A child psychiatrist says it's not clear why a teen killed four people and injured seven in a shooting in La Loche, Sask., in January 2016.

Dr. Declan Quinn testified for the Crown as the court hearing resumed Tuesday to determine whether the teen will be sentenced as an adult or a youth.

Court has already heard details about the shooter's murderous path from a home in La Loche to the community's high school.

The teen, who can't be named because he was just under 18 at the time, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Quinn has met with the teen four times and says he's as puzzled now as the first day he met him when it comes to what motivated the shooting.

The doctor also said the teen did not have any cognitive or developmental delays, although the boy described himself as unhappy, depressed and anxious.

The teen's lawyer Aaron Fox has said there isn't a simple explanation for what happened, but that his client does have cognitive, social and developmental issues.

The Crown, which is seeking an adult sentence, is expected to wrap up its arguments shortly and then the defence will make its case.

The Canadian Press