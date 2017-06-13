Show Canada Alberta’s bottom line, Premier Notley

Talking tough is good. Showing people the money is better. Much better.

Presenting the nation’s balance sheet in digestible bits to the rest of the country is what Premier Rachel Notley should do if she really wants people to “mark” her words and to gain some social licence to have pipelines built that benefit everyone in this country.

The economic numbers, after all, tell a compelling story about how desperately this country needs Alberta and the energy industry that has done so much to fuel economic and social health and growth from sea to sea to sea.