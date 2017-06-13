The Art of the Trade Deal: Quantifying the benefits of a TPP without the United States

The United States’ withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement supposedly signalled the demise of the pact – and with it any hope for Canada to close the trade agreement gap with its major Asia-Pacific competitors anytime soon.

But as with Mark Twain, the reports of its death have been greatly exaggerated.

Throughout early 2017, the remaining 11 TPP signatories (TPP11) have forged on with ratification of the deal in their own countries. Rather than killing the agreement, the withdrawal by the U.S. – and

the accompanying “America First” trade rhetoric from the Trump administration – has alarmed and,

in some cases, motivated, the remaining signatories. In a sudden and sharp shift of position for many, the remaining TPP countries are now focused on how to proceed with their own trade pact without the U.S.