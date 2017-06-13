‘The decision broke me,’ says naval officer asked to choose between career and son

Acting Sub-Lt. Laura Nash is on her way out of the military after being given what she says is an utterly impossible, unfair choice.

The single mother says she was called into a meeting with two superior officers, both of them women, in late 2013 and claims she was told she had too many “family issues.”

She faced a training deadline to go to sea and was given six weeks to decide between her child and her career as a warship navigator.

“The decision broke me,” Nash, 33, told CBC News in an interview. “I couldn’t make the decision. It was a catch-22. I didn’t want to live without my child, but I needed a means of supporting him and so I didn’t want to lose my job.”

Last week, the Liberal government released its d