Trudeau says U.S. was consulted before approving sale of Norsat to China

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Ottawa consulted the United States and other allies before approving the sale of a Canadian satellite technology firm to a Chinese communications giant, but he would not say whether the U.S. raised any objections.

“Every transaction of this type that falls under the Investment Canada Act is carefully assessed by all national security agencies,” Mr. Trudeau told the House of Commons. “On top of that, we do consult with our allies, and in this case directly consulted with the United States on this situation.”