Trump appeasement a global recipe for political defeat

This is a tale of a handshake and a hand hold.

It is a caution for all politicians — including Canadian politicians — who must deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, the world’s oversized, real life, strutting and spewing campaign issue anywhere a vote is sought.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron are heading in opposite directions in this era of global political volatility.

When they met Tuesday in Paris, May’s future was sketchy at best, her hold on government reduced to seeking support from a party that opposes same-sex marriage and abortion and is at least skeptical about climate change, while parrying c