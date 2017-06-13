National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Trump appeasement a global recipe for political defeat

By — Jun 13 2017

This is a tale of a handshake and a hand hold.

It is a caution for all politicians — including Canadian politicians — who must deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, the world’s oversized, real life, strutting and spewing campaign issue anywhere a vote is sought.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron are heading in opposite directions in this era of global political volatility.

When they met Tuesday in Paris, May’s future was sketchy at best, her hold on government reduced to seeking support from a party that opposes same-sex marriage and abortion and is at least skeptical about climate change, while parrying c

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines