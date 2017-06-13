Trump clings to coal as worldwide demand plummets

WASHINGTON — Market demand for the dirtiest of fossil fuels is plummeting worldwide, according to industry data published Tuesday, even as President Donald Trump has made reviving the long-struggling U.S. coal mines the bedrock of his administration's energy policy.
The BP Statistical Review of World Energy shows global coal production fell by more than 6
It is the second straight year that coal demand has declined. Production at U.S. coal mines fell by 19
On the whole, coal's share of global energy consumption fell to 28
The numbers reflect the trend of nations shunning coal in
Trump announced earlier this month he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. The agreement signed by 195 nations in 2015 aims to decrease global carbon emissions in an effort to head off the worst predicted effects of global warming, including worsening storms, catastrophic droughts and city-drowning sea level rise.
As Trump doubles down on coal, the rest of the world appears headed in the opposite direction.
Renewable energy made big gains, growing 14
With coal's demise, growth in planet-warming carbon emissions has flattened even as global demand for energy continues to rise. CO2 emissions from energy consumption increased by only 0.1% in 2016. Since 2014, the average emissions growth has been the lowest over any three-year period since the early 1980s.
Michael Biesecker, The Associated Press