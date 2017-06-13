Uncle acquitted, aunt convicted on some charges in alleged abuse of orphans

CALGARY — A Calgary couple accused of abusing their two orphaned nieces and a nephew with wooden spoons, needles and barbecue forks have been acquitted of most charges.

Justice Sandy Park found the children's uncle not guilty on all assault and criminal negligence charges.

Park found their aunt guilty of four assault charges involving hitting the two older girls with a wooden spoons and electrical cords as well as pulling their lips and tongues.

The judge described her actions as a misguided attempt at corporal punishment and did not accept much of the evidence of the children.

He threw out charges relating to allegations the children were forced to drink their own vomit and had needles stuck in their tongues, citing the eldest girl's vindictive attitude and a lack of medical evidence.

The children's parents were killed in a car crash in the United States in 2006 and the kids, who were all under 10, were adopted by their maternal aunt and uncle, who moved them to Calgary.

The two girls and one boy had also been in the crash, but police pulled them from the fiery wreck. None of those involved can be named due to a publication ban.

The Canadian Press