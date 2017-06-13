Two suspicious deaths are suspected overdoses: Vancouver police

VANCOUVER — Police say the deaths of two adults in an apartment in Vancouver appear to be fatal drug overdoses.

Fire crews were called to the residential building in east Vancouver Tuesday and arrived to find the bodies of two people who had recently died, said Capt. Jonathan Gormick with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

He said a third person in the apartment was in medical distress when firefighters arrived and was taken to hospital.

Gormick says crows stayed on the scene to determine whether there were any hazardous materials inside the unit.

Police said the area was deemed safe, which allowed first responders to continue investigating the deaths of two adults.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are both investigating the deaths.

The Canadian Press