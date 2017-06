Anita Pallenberg, model and Rolling Stone girlfriend, dies aged 73

Anita Pallenberg, the model and actress best known for her relationships with members of the Rolling Stones, has died at the age of 73.

Her death was made public by Stella Schnabel, daughter of painter and film director Julian, who said she had “never met a woman quite like” her.

“Go in peace my Roman mother,” she wrote on Instagram.