Arrest of China’s Anbang chair won’t affect sale of B.C. retirement-home chain: Ottawa

The Trudeau government’s point man on foreign takeovers said he’s disturbed by news that the chair of Chinese conglomerate Anbang has been arrested by Beijing, but he will not reconsider Ottawa’s decision to allow the insurance titan to buy a stake in British Columbia’s health-care sector.

Earlier this year, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains green-lighted the sale of one of British Columbia’s biggest retirement-home chains to Anbang, an insurance-holding company with a murky ownership structure, in a deal that gave China a foothold in Canada’s health-care sector.