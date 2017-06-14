Canada envoy to U.S. embarrassed by delays in Parliament over preclearance bill

Canada’s envoy to the United States says he is embarrassed it is taking so long for Parliament to pass a new law that would pave the way for greater preclearance at the border.

Ambassador David MacNaughton says he leaned on U.S. lawmakers to pass a law that would allow passengers to be precleared at a greater number of airports to allow the speedy flow of people across the 49th parallel.

But Canada’s bill has been before the House of Commons public safety committee for several months.

MacNaughton told a Senate committee he regularly gets asked by Americans where the accompanying Canadian legislation is and he’s embarrassed to say it is not ready.

At the moment, passengers flying to American cities through eight major Canadian airports