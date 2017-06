Correction to story about SNC-Lavalin fraud case published June 9

MONTREAL — In a story published June 9 about fraud cases against former SNC-Lavalin executives, The Canadian Press reported that Yanai Elbaz was a former executive of McGill University. In fact, Elbaz was a former executive of the McGill University Health Centre. McGill University and the McGill University Health Centre are two separate entities.

The Canadian Press