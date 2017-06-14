CP NewsAlert: Legendary CFL coach Don Matthews dead at age 77

TORONTO — One of the CFL's most prolific coaches has died.

Don Matthews was a larger-than-life character known for his abrasive style.

He died today in Oregon at the age of 77.

The native of Amesbury, Mass., announced in 2012 he was battling cancer.

The CFL says it is "deeply saddened" by his death.

The Hall of Famer had 231 wins and 10 Grey Cups on his resume.

He spent 22 seasons as a CFL head coach with B.C., Baltimore, Saskatchewan, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal.

A controversial figure who had a high-risk, high-reward philosophy, players loved suiting up for "The Don" because of his reputation for creating a winning atmosphere.

The Canadian Press