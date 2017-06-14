La Loche shooter told case worker he wished he had killed himself

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A teenager who killed four people and injured seven in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche told a case work that he wished he had killed himself.

Christopher Hales told the teen's sentencing hearing Wednesday that the youth also told him that he got "an extreme scary rush" after pulling the trigger.

Hales works at the youth detention centre where the teen has been held since shortly after the January 2016 shooting.

Hales told court that the teen slipped a note under the door of his room that said "F--k life" and showed a picture of a stick figure shooting itself in the head.

Hales said the teen told him: "I should have shot myself when I had the chance."

Hales said that during a conversation with the teen, he asked him why he had done it.

"He said, 'Everyone wants to know why'," Hales told court.

"Then it kind of led to how he felt afterwards and then he made the statement 'extreme scary rush.' He felt scared after doing it, when he pulled the trigger."

The teen pleaded guilty last fall to killing brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine in a home before shooting up the high school where teacher Adam Wood and teacher's aide Marie Janvier died.

The teen glorifies violence and briefly lost some privileges for his attitude and other infractions, including saying jail was fun, Hales said.

But he also said the teen has not assaulted his peers or staff, has made significant progress in his education and has held his privileges longer than most offenders at the facility.

"He's normally not a behavioural concern," Hales said under cross-examination from defence lawyer Aaron Fox.

Fox also read part of an email by clinical psychologist Dr. Katelyn Harker, who spoke with the teen after he left the note. Harker wrote that she doesn't believe he has a plan to hurt anyone.

"He stated he does not want to hurt more people, that he has hurt enough people and he does not want to make the situation worse," read Fox.

The teen, who can't be named because he was under 18 at the time, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

The sentencing hearing is to determine if he should be sentenced as an adult or a youth.

Court has already heard about the shooter's murderous path from the home to the high school.

Dayne Fontaine, 17, pleaded for his life and said "I don't want to die" before he was shot 11 times, including twice in the head. Drayden Fontaine, 13, was shot twice, including in the back of the head.

Surveillance footage captured the teen's frightening walk through the halls of the school, his shotgun raised, as students and staff ran in fear.

When police arrived, the shooter ran into a women's washroom and considered taking his own life before he put down his weapon and gave himself up.

There were suggestions in the aftermath that the teen had been bullied at school, but he told police that wasn't the case.

Fox was expected to start presenting his case Wednesday, but he has already said there isn't a simple explanation for what happened. The teen has cognitive, social and developmental issues, said Fox.

Child psychiatrist Dr. Declan Quinn testified for the Crown on Tuesday and said the teen "did not come across as being clearly developmentally delayed or slow." The teen described himself as "quite unhappy and quite depressed and very anxious," Quinn added.

Jennifer Graham, The Canadian Press