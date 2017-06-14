Jury in Bill Cosby case reviews deposition testimony

The jury in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case on Tuesday wrapped up a second day of deliberation, one in which they drilled down on what the TV star said happened inside his suburban Philadelphia home and how he characterized his relationship with the Canadian accuser, as it weighs charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

Jurors began their second day of deliberations by reviewing more than a dozen passages from a deposition Cosby gave last decade. They heard excerpts covering a wide range of topics, from Cosby’s first meeting with Toronto’s Andrea Constand to the night in 2004 she says he drugged and violated her.